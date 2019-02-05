|
Lois Avery "Babe" Harris
Owego, New York - Lois Avery "Babe" Harris, 84, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Lois was predeceased by her husband, Charles Harris, two great- grandsons, Eivin and Charles, son-in-law, Ronald Hooker, Sr.; special companion, Fred Ford. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Joyce and James Griffin, Kimberly and Dale Hosmer, June Hooker, Sharon and Keith, Roupp, Jr., Jane and Kurt Garrison; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; sister, Carol Spicer; several nieces, nephews. Lois was very community minded. She retired from Endicott Johnson and worked with the Mello-Dears, belonged to the VFW Post #1371, American Legions Post #401 and the Owego Moose. Lois loved to travel and enjoyed her Canadian Whiskey. She will be remembered for her giving and caring spirit and her willingness to always put others needs above her own. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Lisa Newman and the staff of Lourdes Hospital ICU Department for their support and care of Lois. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, Life Celebrations Home®, 15 Park Park St., Owego. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Lois A. Harris's memory to the Owego Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 22, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Lois's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 5, 2019