|
|
Lois Bouton
Burlington, VT - On Tuesday October 29th, 2019 a beautiful, amazing, fun-loving lady - Lois Bouton entered heaven along side her heavenly father and then onto the waiting arms of the love of her life Earl (husband, 2004), a true love story.
Thank you both for being great parents and a wonderful example of what true love really looks like. Mom attended the UE school system, Married Earl in January, 1946 and then together formed the Midget Cab Company. Mom then went on to run the counter at JJ Newberrys , retired from IBM as an inspector, and later worked part-time at Wegmans. They both loved their 10 years together in Florida.
She was a charter member of the Endicott Church of the Nazarene where she was very involved. She was a hard worker who loved to garden, sew, worshipped God, takes trips with Earl and enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren.
She was born on 5/2/1927 in Bloomsburg, PA, the youngest child to Bessie & Charles Newton. We are the luckiest people to have enjoyed you for all these years.
To cherish her memory are her children, Richard & Glenda Bouton, Roxy Love & Ray Brown, Michael & Adine Bouton, Pam & Jim Duffy, and her grandchildren, Teresa, Tina, Tonya, Tom, Rick, Vanessa, Brandi, Michael, Britney, and Mathew along with her great-grandchildren.
Lois also cherished her life time friendship with Vivian & Chuck Shepardson - Thanks for all the memories!
Please join us for a celebration of her life on 11/9/19 @ 12pm @ the Church of the Nazarene on Union Center HWY, West Corners, NY. Bring your fun stories to share!
Please plant seeds of kindness, love and laughter and leave your mark just like Lois.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019