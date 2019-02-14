|
|
Lois Catherine Hoover
Walton - Lois Catherine Hoover passed away February 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cathi was born in Binghamton, New York on October 29, 1947 to Joseph Benjamin and Ruth Ann Whittemore Towner.
Throughout her life, Cathi used her amazing creativity to paint, scrapbook and make thousands of crafts for her friends and family. Cathi loved traveling, whether it was with her family and friends or just weekend trips with her lifelong love, Jim. She also enjoyed reading, photography, gardening and trips to the various casinos throughout New York State. Cathi worked with children throughout her life, first as a teacher and coach and later in life as a loving grandmother to her four favorite people, Rilynn, Ava, Benjamin and Alexander.
Growing up Cathi excelled as a baton twirler, including the fire baton and was an Intermediate Archery National Champion. Cathi taught physical education and health in the Walton Central School District for over twenty-five years. She also coached archery and field hockey. After her retirement in 2002, Cathi continued to be one of the biggest supporters of Walton Field Hockey and Football attending all of the games and giving both solicited and unsolicited advice to the coaches of both programs.
Cathi is survived by her husband of 43 years, and love of her life, Jim, her children Adam (Amanda), Brynne (D.J.), sister Mary Lou, and grandchildren Rilynn, Ava, Benjamin and Alexander. She also leaves behind many amazing friends, including John and Ginny Pluta, with whom she and Jim enjoyed countless vacations, and Cathy Zujovic, who supported her throughout her fight. Cathi was predeceased by her parents, her namesake and favorite aunt, Katherine King, and several other aunts and uncles. Cathi was thankful for all of her friends and family who supported her during the last few weeks and months, who provided continuous meals, prayers and support.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 16 at 11:00 AM at the New Hope Church, Walton NY, followed by a lunch.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Walton Football, Field Hockey Programs or the Walton Central School Library system.
Arrangements are under the direction of Courtney Funeral Home, 25 Townsend St., Walton, New York.
Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting
www.courtneyfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2019