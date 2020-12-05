Lois Claire Piccone Bare



Lois Claire Piccone Bare (born in Forty Fort PA., 1932) died Nov. 25, 2020. She was the devoted daughter of Vincent Piccone and Marie Tomaskovic Piccone. She was also devoted to her family. She is survived by her husband Alan, son Eric, grandsons Duncan and Malcolm, brother Vincent and loved nieces' nephews: Vincent, Michelle, John, Colleen, Louis and Vicki. She is predeceased by her son Scott.



She was a fine pianist who studied with Clifford Balshaw while a scholarship student at Miseracordia and had a master's in music from SUNY Binghamton. She loved children and music and taught children music in the Vestal system. She was particularly proud abet involvement with the African Rd. Open School, and her students' productions of G&S operettas. She also taught privately.



She had boundless energy and was a very hard worker. She was an avid reader (and participated in many reading programs for children), swimmer, traveler, gardener-belonging to the Binghamton and Endwell garden Clubs. She sang in the Choral Society and BU Chorus. She enjoyed all the Arts, but esp. helping amateur musicians enjoy singing or playing.



She was part of the beginning of St. Vincent DePaul parish and a times was organist, communion server, visitor to senior homes and volunteer at Loaves and Fishes food pantry.



She was a principled, sweet, giving and forgiving person who brought out the best nature in others. She was ill for a long time but had great inner strength and maintained her wonderful qualities.



A celebration of her life will be held once the current pandemic has subsided. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Empire State Youth Orchestra at Esyo. Org (select CHIME) or Loaves and Fishes food pantry c/o St. Vincent DePaul.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store