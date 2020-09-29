Lois E. Rounds
Greene - Lois E. Rounds, 82 of Greene, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jack; 6 children, Laurie and Tom Fey of Greene, Brigadier General (Retired) Michael and Julie Rounds of Shawnee, KS, Patricia Sage-McLean, Anne and Jay Gage, Daniel Rounds and Ashley Rounds all of Greene; grandchildren, Nicole, Ross-Michael, Kristine, Alex, Kaitlin, Bridget, Lindsey and Kyle. While Lois had a deep commitment to her family she also found great joy in helping children whose prospects without her love and care would have been bleak. In partnership with Jack and the support of her family she touched the lives of over 400 children and provided them a foundation for a successful life. She sustained this commitment to children until she passed. Lois' core life philosophy was to treat others with kindness at all times. Her impact on others was apparent in the deep bonds of friendship that she developed with so many. To know Lois was to admire the goodness of her spirit and soul. As the poet Thomas Campbell said: "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." Lois remains in all of our hearts and her impact will, therefore, be ever lasting. Private services are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolence may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com