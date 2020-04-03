|
Lois has received her final reward having left this present world, entering heaven's gates to meet up with her beloved husband Elvin and the rest of the saints. Behind every good man is a great wife and that she was, raising 4 children (Joyce and husband Garth, John and wife Diane, Jim and wife Angela, Jeff and wife Debbie). She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way, with several nieces and nephews. She grew up in Waseca MN where she was the youngest of 4, sister Nellie and 2 brothers Harold and Donald. Her parents Harvey and Hilda Johnston impressed upon her a love for God and others. She and her husband ministered in the Primitive Methodist church since their marriage in 1952. The last few years she has needed help in daily living which was graciously given by the wonderful aides and nurses at Willow Point Nursing Home LL1, particularly Diane, Pat, Ashley, and Sarah. Also much thanks to the compassionate care of the Lourdes Hospice team. The legacy she leaves behind is her commitment to prayer, not wanting any of her family to miss out, not knowing the Lord. She loved singing and playing the piano. Her favorite verse was Isaiah 41:10 - "Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God. I will strengthen you. I will help you. I will uphold you with My righteous right hand." In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Primitive Methodist International Missions.
Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020