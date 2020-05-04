Lois Finch
Port Crane - Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all.... Lois Finch, 94, of Port Crane, New York passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal. Lois is survived by her children Gary (Arlene) Finch of Port Crane; Robert (Barbara) Finch of Port Crane; Jack (Cindy) Finch of Endicott; Judy (Michael) Born of Port Crane; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Lois was welcomed into heaven by her sons James and Wayne; the father of her children Donald Finch; her siblings: Richard, Tom and Donald Sawyer and her grandsons Daniel Finch and Ryan Whitman. Lois was born on July 18, 1925 in Binghamton a daughter of the late Arthur and Susan (Bobal) Sawyer. For many years, Lois was employed at News Channel 40. She was a life long member of the Living Hope Alliance Church in Port Crane and also attended prayer group at the First Baptist Church in Port Crane. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren. If our love could have saved you Mom, you would have lived forever~ A memorial service and time of remembering the special gift Lois was to us all will be held at the Living Hope Alliance Church at a later date. Memories, condolences, your favorite photo may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish to may consider a memorial contribution to the Living Hope Alliance Church, 848 Ballyhack Rd, Port Crane, NY 13833 in loving memory of Lois. Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Mom, we are remembering you with Love this Mother's Day ~ Until we meet again, may you find comfort in the arms of the angels~
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 4 to May 10, 2020.