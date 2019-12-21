Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Grambling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois G. Grambling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois G. Grambling Obituary
Lois G. Grambling

Binghamton - Lois G. Grambling, 92, died December 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur in 2015 and her son Jeff in 1993. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law Mark and Marcia Grambling of N. Myrtle Beach, SC and 4 grandchildren; Mason, Jesse, Tyler and Lara. Lois was a retired Social Worker from the Binghamton City School District. She was also a published author, having written 30 children's books. At her request there will be no services. Please consider a donation the United Way in her memory. Cremation services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Download Now