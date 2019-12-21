|
|
Lois G. Grambling
Binghamton - Lois G. Grambling, 92, died December 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur in 2015 and her son Jeff in 1993. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law Mark and Marcia Grambling of N. Myrtle Beach, SC and 4 grandchildren; Mason, Jesse, Tyler and Lara. Lois was a retired Social Worker from the Binghamton City School District. She was also a published author, having written 30 children's books. At her request there will be no services. Please consider a donation the United Way in her memory. Cremation services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019