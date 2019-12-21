|
|
Lois Goodwin Grambling
Binghamton - Lois Goodwin Grambling, born the eldest of three in Union, NJ on August 19th, 1927 passed away at 92 on Friday, December 20th, 2019 in her beloved Binghamton, NY. A writer, a quiet trail blazer, a storyteller, a force for and supporter of social change and services, a proponent of education, and a maternal figure who fiercely loved her family, Lois memorably connected with each individual whose life she touched. Everywhere she went in her adopted, revered hometown she ran into someone she knew, with whom she always exchanges photos and bite sized, memorable stories from her own experiences. Revered by many after a life well-lived, she was preceded in death by her doting husband of more than 60 years, Art, her cherished son Jeff, brother Bob, sister Joan and her siblings' spouses. She is survived by a family that loved her immensely, from her remaining son Mark and his family, to her beloved grandchildren Lara and Tyler, their partners Anthony and Nadine, her cherished great grandchildren Jeffrey and Leadley, and her daughter-in-law Gail. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for the great storyteller and loving matriarch that she was. In lieu of condolences please share donations with the United Way of Binghamton, an organization central to Lois and her partner Art's lives for many years.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019