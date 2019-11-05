|
Lois J. Nolan
Formerly of Binghamton - Lois Jean Cluff Kearns Nolan, 87, formerly of Binghamton, died Sunday November 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her first husband Arthur Kearns and her second husband Thomas Nolan; her son David Kearns and her brother William Cluff. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Brian Wolfson and her granddaughter Jenna Wolfson. She turned the tragedy of losing her son David into many years of educating young people about alcohol and other drugs. She became the Director of the Broome County Council on Alcoholism and most loved connecting with young people. Students affectionately called her "Mrs. Alcohol". Lois and her daughter Laurie had many fun years hunting auctions and garage sales and filling their consignment shop together. "Nanny" will be greatly missed! Lois loved animals very much. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Vestal. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday at 11 a.m. Bishop Benjamin Leiter of the Binghamton Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Expressions of sympathy in Lois' memory may be made to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019