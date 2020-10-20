Lois Jean RosemanRockville, VA - Lois Jean Roseman, 92, of Rockville, Va. (formerly of Vestal, NY), passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Ray.She is survived by her children and spouses, Richard and Nancy Roseman of Owego, NY, Carol and Dan Mericle of Rockville, VA, Barbara Bilka of Vestal, NY.Lois had 9 grandchildren. Karen Roseman, Carly Roseman, Kristen Wood, Rick Vroman, Joy Gray, David Cwynar, Matthew Mericle, Megan Sorenson, Brandon Bilka. There are 10 great grandchildren.Lois's hobbies included reading and traveling. She was a member of the West Endicott Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Lois worked at Wilson Hospital from 1978 to her retirement in 1993.A graveside funeral service will be held at the Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery Friday (Oct. 23) at 10:00 am.