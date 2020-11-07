Lois K. James
Conklin, NY - Lois Karen James, 73, passed away in her Conklin Forks home on November 5, surrounded by loved ones. She approached death just as she did life; with faith, strength and dignity. Lois was born on a dairy farm to the late Lloyd and Marion (Cook) Holdrege in Truxton, NY, on July 5, 1947. She took great pride in her upbringing and stayed true to her roots throughout her life; enjoying walking her acres of land with her beloved lab and taking care of her livestock, namely her flock of chickens. This past year Lois graduated from Penn State's Master Gardner Program; a highly-regarded training for those who wish to share their advanced horticulture skills with the community. The consummate pioneer woman, Lois could do it all, from canning 60 lbs of cherries to knitting an entire family wardrobe. If Lois wasn't outside, she could most likely be found in her kitchen adorned with a kerchief and apron, and holiday never passed without indulging in one of her famous cheesecakes.
Lois attended Truxton Central and pursued her degree in education at Roberts Wesleyan College. She completed her Master of Education at SUNY Cortland State. Lois was a dedicated teacher and worked for the Union-Endicott School District for over 30 years, where she also volunteered as her school's drama teacher. Following her "retirement", Lois continued to teach at risk-youth and regularly substituted, even throughout her battle with cancer. However, of all of her passions and accomplishments, Lois would say her greatest achievement was her family. Lois was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved being a mother of two boys and often shared in their hobbies; including boating, fishing and Penn State football. She never missed a hockey, football or baseball game and was her sons' biggest cheerleader. "Lolo" was adored by her grandchildren. She was constantly sending them cards, magazines, or other treats just for fun. They were in awe of Lolo's treasures in her attic and shared her joy in taking care of her baby chicks. Lois will be dearly missed by many. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ned James; her sons: Brian James (Diana Humphries) of Binghamton, and Greg James (Lauren Scagel) of Lewes, DE; her grandchildren: Ethan, Claire, and Elle James; her sisters: Charlotte Holdrege of Binghamton, Elaine Dec of Auburn, Janet Cole of Auburn.
Funeral service will be held 9:30 am Saturday November 14, 2020 at Savage-DeMarco Funeral Service 338 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903. The family will welcome friends Friday Nov. 13 from 4-6 pm at Savage-DeMarco Funeral Service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com
