Lois L. Williams
Chenango Bridge - Lois L. Williams, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, George & Avolyn Wasley and her husband of 49 years, Robert J. Williams.

She is survived by her loving children, Gwen & Ed Mungo, Dan Williams, David & Tonya Williams; grandchildren, Gina, Brock, Avolyn and her mother, Jessica, Axel, Ashley & Jeff; great grandson, Henry; siblings, Shirley & Ron, Carol & Brian, George, Mary & Steve, Jaye & Barry; siblings-in-law, Ronnie & Lorraine, Connie & Brad; aunt, Doris; several nieces and nephews; her dog, Penny and her cat, Lily.

Lois was a longtime member of the Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church where she tended to the gardens, taught Sunday school and decorated for the holidays. She was a graduate of the Windsor High School Class of 1960 and retired from UHS after many years of service. She will be remembered for her love of her family, gardening, and decorating her home and yard for Christmas for all to enjoy. Not only did she take time to smell the roses, she also enjoyed planting them for others. We wish to extend a special thank you to Dr. Harris and the entire staff at Broome Oncology and Lourdes Hospice. Services will be announced at a later time. Kindly consider memorial contributions in Lois' name to the Fenton Free Library, 1062 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
