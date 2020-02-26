|
|
Lois Leta VerWys
Vestal - Lois Leta VerWys (84) of Vestal died Thursday evening in her home at The Hearth at Castle Gardens. Lois was the youngest of 9 children to be born to Glen and Tillie Schroeder of Royal Oak, MI.
Lois studied for her Teaching Certificate at Eastern Michigan State and taught in the elementary schools for 3 years in NJ. Married to George in 1961, they had their first child in 1962 and moved to Vestal, NY for George's work at FSD IBM, Owego. Lois dedicated herself to raising her 4 children, teaching them hard work, discipline, and strong values of volunteerism while being ever-present at their activities.
Lois served on the Vestal School Board for 10 years, never afraid to voice her perspectives. She also spent countless hours serving her community over the years on The Indian Hills Girl Scout Council, Meals on Wheels, Vestal Nursing Home, Lourdes Hospice, Catholic Church Soup Kitchen, and Samaritan House. Lois and George raised their family as fully engaged members of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Vestal.
Lois enjoyed being in the outdoors, playing tennis, golf, skiing, bowling, Bridge and pinochle, playing all kinds of games with her kids and grandkids both indoors and out, throwing parties, dinners with friends before the Opera, traveling to Europe and throughout the U.S., visiting family and friends and seeing her grandkids. Anyone knowing Lois recognized her sharp wit and dry sense of humor. Lois had recently shared that the most important thing to her was seeing her grandkids squarely on their paths and supporting them in their passions along the way.
Lois is survived by her husband, George Allan VerWys, of 58 years, her four children: Tracey and husband David E. Miller (Westminster, CO), Adrienne and husband Bob McKay (Conklin, NY), Heather and husband David H. Miller (Boulder, CO), and Christopher and wife Christine Jackowski (Troy, NY), along with seven grandchildren: Erin Hayes, Michael Hayes, Cloe Miller, Keaton Miller, Noah Miller, David VerWys and Laura Anne VerWys; and sisters, Pat Bell (Royal Oak, MI) and Ethel Phillips (Greenville, MI) as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her best friend, Nancy Hartmann (formerly of Endicott). She is predeceased by her grandson, Andrew Hayes (Waxsaw, NC).
Lois VerWys' Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29th at the Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St. in Vestal. Visiting hours are from 2:00-3:00 and the Celebration starts at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to: Lourdes Hospice (4102 Vestal Rd., Vestal, NY 13850) or Samaritan House (11 Fayette St., Binghamton, NY 13901)
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020