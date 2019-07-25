Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
Lois Ruth (Nabinger) Arnold

Binghamton - Lois Ruth Arnold (Nabinger), 94, went home to be with the Lord July 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard L. Arnold, her daughter Bonnie L. Arnold, brother Donald Tracy Nabinger and sister-in-law Rosie Nabinger. She is survived by her children; Barry L.and Linda Arnold, Becky L. and Michael Caruso and son-in-law Moshen Sepanj. her grand-children, Roshann Sepanj, Vanessa Arnold- Adeimy, Christian Arnold-Sepanj, 8 step-grandchildren, her sister and brother-in-law, Marion Russell-Marano and Angelo, numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law including her very close sister-in-law Mona Arnold, nieces, nephews and a close friend Patti Kiley. Ruth was a member of the East Side Congregational Church and United With Christ Church. She was a Founding Life Member and Past President of the American Legion Post 1645 Ladies Auxiliary, a long time member and past Grand Councilor of the United Commercial Travelers of America and a member of Otseningo Chapter #14 O.E.S.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 4:00-7:00 pm. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 25 to July 26, 2019
