Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery
Lola J. Merritt


1925 - 2019
Lola J. Merritt Obituary
Lola J. Merritt

Harpursville - Lola J. Merritt, 93 of Harpursville passed away Tues. Aug. 20, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon and a son, Stewart. She is survived by her son, Thomas Merritt, Harpursville, 2 grandchildren, Danette & Joseph. She was a member of Nineveh Presbyterian Church for many years.

Graveside Services will be held on Tues. Aug. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery. Adam Demetros will officiate. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019
