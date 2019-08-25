|
Lola J. Merritt
Harpursville - Lola J. Merritt, 93 of Harpursville passed away Tues. Aug. 20, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon and a son, Stewart. She is survived by her son, Thomas Merritt, Harpursville, 2 grandchildren, Danette & Joseph. She was a member of Nineveh Presbyterian Church for many years.
Graveside Services will be held on Tues. Aug. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery. Adam Demetros will officiate. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019