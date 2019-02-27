Loreen S. Coolidge



Hallstead, PA - Loreen S. Coolidge, 58, of Hallstead, PA passed away and left us for Heaven on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Gerald Calvin Coolidge in 2000 and her sister, Shellyene Robinson in 2003. Loreen is survived by her five beautiful children, Steven and Hannah Spencer, Elizabeth City, NC, Michael Spencer, Montrose, PA, Timothy Spencer, Binghamton, NY, Trinity Spencer, Hallstead, PA, and Tiffany Spencer, Wilkes-Barre, PA; her mother, Louella Coolidge, Hallstead, PA; three sisters, Geraldine Coolidge, Christine and Jason Strauch, Jourene and Gary Cardoza; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Loreen enjoyed baking, word searches, Yatzee, and singing. She loved her children dearly. Loreen will be truly missed. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and the gates of Heaven opened on this glorious day with joy and happiness. Jesus welcomed her with extended arms and freed her from her sickness. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, New Milford, PA. Spring interment will be made in Lawsville Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Hallstead, PA. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Great Bend/Hallstead Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 793, Great Bend, PA 18821. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary