Lorenzo N. IncittiEndicott - Lorenzo "Beanzo" Incitti, 91, of Endicott, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Amelia (Rotondi) in July, parents Andrea and Antonia (Guidici) Incitti, daughter in law Elisa Incitti, grandson Christopher Biondi, sister Pauline (Incitti) Vovchik and sister in law Marie "Mini" Rotondi. He is survived by his children Andrew J. (and Susan) Incitti, Robert N. (and Barbara) Incitti and Laurie A. (and Nick) Biondi; grandchildren Matthew C. (and Laura) Incitti, Andrew L. Incitti, Patrick T. Lynch, Nicholas L. Biondi, James C. Incitti, Michael J. Incitti and Lucas A. Biondi; great grandchildren Carter J. Incitti and Brennan R. Incitti; his sister Mary (Incitti) DellaPenta; also several nieces; nephews and cousins.Beanzo was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott, a retired I.B.M. Corp. employee and was a Korean War veteran, serving in the US Army.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 11 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or to his parish.