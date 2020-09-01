Loretta Frances CarrollBinghamton - Loretta Frances Carroll of Binghamton, New York went home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020 at the age of 86. Frances was born on November 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Edwin (John) and Loretta Tarbox. Her husband, Kimball Carroll and brother, Walter Tarbox preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law Gerald & Marilyn Carroll and Gordon & Judy Carroll. Frances is blessed with four grandchildren, Jay, Jerilyn, Ryan, Megan and ten great grand- children. She is also survived by Richard and Jackie Carroll, Ronald and Wanda Carroll, brothers and sisters-in- law, plus several nieces and nephews, also is survived by Elaine Tarbox, sister-in-law. She was employed at Binghamton State Hospital and in later years as a typesetter for Eastern Graphics and the Press/Sun Bulletin newspapers. She was involved with her church in children's programs and other various ministries. The Family will accept friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901 on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Chenango Valley Cemetery 120 Nowlan Rd. Binghamton, NY 13901 on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am.