|
|
Loretta G. McCall
Candor, New York - Loretta Grace McCall, 62, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Loretta was predeceased by her parents, Neal and Loretta Mayes; brother, Donald Mayes. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jeff McCall; daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Aaron Lounsbury; three grandchildren, Brayden, Brianna Grace, Connor; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Frederick and Sharon Mayes, Thomas and Beverly Mayes; sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Mike Hawley; sister-in-law, Kathy Mayes; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Loretta retired from Cornell University after 32 years of service. She loved the outdoors, hiking, crossing country skiing, her horses and dogs, Shay and Tate. The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Wayne Sibrava, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Loretta's memory to the SPCA of Tomkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Condolences may be made to Loretta's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020