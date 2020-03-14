|
Loretta J. (Wayman) Mills
Loretta J. (Wayman) Mills, "Lory", born March 19, 1950, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 12, 2020, after a short, hard-fought battle with brain cancer. Lory is predeceased by her parents, George and Evelyn Wayman; her brothers, Lawrence "Squeak" Wayman, Joe Wayman, Richard "Bud" Wayman; her sister, Marge (Wayman) Finch; and her daughter, Robbin (Mills) Smith. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert "Bob" Mills; daughters, Laura Stiles (Bill) and Bobbi Jo Mills; her son, Daniel Mills; sisters Darlene Bailey and Joanne Wayman; and brother Billy Wayman. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Lory loved spending time with her family. Her cookie jar was always full, and no one left "Gram's" house with an empty stomach. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., at the Sherman Bible Chapel on Second Street in Deposit. Friends may call from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. A light dinner will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Mercy House in Endicott in Lory's name. Arrangements by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020