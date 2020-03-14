Services
Loretta J. (Wayman) Mills

Loretta J. (Wayman) Mills

Loretta J. (Wayman) Mills, "Lory", born March 19, 1950, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 12, 2020, after a short, hard-fought battle with brain cancer. Lory is predeceased by her parents, George and Evelyn Wayman; her brothers, Lawrence "Squeak" Wayman, Joe Wayman, Richard "Bud" Wayman; her sister, Marge (Wayman) Finch; and her daughter, Robbin (Mills) Smith. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert "Bob" Mills; daughters, Laura Stiles (Bill) and Bobbi Jo Mills; her son, Daniel Mills; sisters Darlene Bailey and Joanne Wayman; and brother Billy Wayman. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Lory loved spending time with her family. Her cookie jar was always full, and no one left "Gram's" house with an empty stomach. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., at the Sherman Bible Chapel on Second Street in Deposit. Friends may call from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. A light dinner will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Mercy House in Endicott in Lory's name. Arrangements by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020
