Loretta May (Tiffany) Schell
Owego - Loretta May (Tiffany) Schell, of Owego, New York, born on July 22, 1937, to the late Beatrice and Raymond, passed away at age 81 on March 22, 2019. Loretta served in the Navy and she also worked at Newark Valley School District as a school bus driver. Loretta was married to Lawrence Schell. She is survived by her son, Charles Schell; daughters, Marion Ticonchuk, Rosane Lupold, and Sonja Hopkins; brother, Ralph Tiffany; sister, Bonnie Smith; grandchildren, James Ticonchuk, Joshua Walburger, Jeffery Walburger, Adam Walburger, Dane Macan, Nicholas Hopkins, Nastasha Gilley and Michael Lupold; eight great grandchildren; and her longtime friend, GiGi Knight. The family invites donations in Loretta's name to Mercy House in Endicott. Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life on Saturday, May 11 at Hickories Park, Owego, New York at 1pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 31, 2019