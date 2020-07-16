Lori A. Metera



Endicott, NY - Lori A. Metera, 55, Endicott, NY passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She is predeceased by several loved ones including her grandparents, John Dale and Carolyn Heeter (Apalachin)



brother, William R. Metera, and uncle William (Ken) Heeter. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Shirley Metera; brothers William H. (Shannon) Metera, Robert W. Metera and Daniel Metera; sisters Robin (Donald) Voss, Kimberly Fishback, Ph.D.; uncle, Robert (Jan) Heeter and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She enjoyed crocheting and loved to spoil her cats. Due to Covid 19, a private memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in Lori's memory can be made to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store