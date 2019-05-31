Services
Mayo Funeral Home - Berwick
110 Chestnut Street
Berwick, PA 18603
570-752-2759
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
721 Monroe Street
Berwick, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
721 Monroe Street
Berwick, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Esposito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Ann (Lewis) Esposito


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lori Ann (Lewis) Esposito Obituary
Lori Ann (Lewis) Esposito

Binghamton - Lori Ann (Lewis) Esposito, 54, of Binghamton, NY, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home. Born October 11, 1964, in Pottsville, she was the daughter of D. Jeannette (Keating) Lewis of Berwick and the late James M. Lewis.

A graduate of St. Cyril Academy, Danville, she earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Scranton, her Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Bloomsburg University, as well as a certification in E.S.L.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Michael A. Esposito, who died October 3, 2012. Surviving, in addition to her mother, are three children: Sophia A. Esposito, Michael A. Esposito, and Dante A. Esposito, all of Binghamton; her brother, James K. Lewis and wife, Erika, of Pottstown; her sister, Wendy, wife of George Bokrosh, Jr., of Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 11:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 721 Monroe Street, Berwick, with the Rev. Matthew R. Larlick officiating as Celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to a college fund for the children, C/O Jeannette Lewis, 221 Maple Road, Berwick, PA 18603.

For additional information or to send online condolences, please visit

www.mayofh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now