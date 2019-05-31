|
Lori Ann (Lewis) Esposito
Binghamton - Lori Ann (Lewis) Esposito, 54, of Binghamton, NY, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home. Born October 11, 1964, in Pottsville, she was the daughter of D. Jeannette (Keating) Lewis of Berwick and the late James M. Lewis.
A graduate of St. Cyril Academy, Danville, she earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Scranton, her Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Bloomsburg University, as well as a certification in E.S.L.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Michael A. Esposito, who died October 3, 2012. Surviving, in addition to her mother, are three children: Sophia A. Esposito, Michael A. Esposito, and Dante A. Esposito, all of Binghamton; her brother, James K. Lewis and wife, Erika, of Pottstown; her sister, Wendy, wife of George Bokrosh, Jr., of Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 11:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 721 Monroe Street, Berwick, with the Rev. Matthew R. Larlick officiating as Celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to a college fund for the children, C/O Jeannette Lewis, 221 Maple Road, Berwick, PA 18603.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 31, 2019