Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Lorimer J. (Ozzie) Ward Obituary
Lorimer (Ozzie) J. Ward

Vestal - Lorimer (Ozzie) J. Ward, 88, of Vestal, passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and brothers, Lynn Ward and Edgar Erieg, sons William Eckman and Burt Stasko; daughter Bonnie Eckman; three grandsons. Survivors include his children, Patricia Bradley, Debra Bentley, and Robin Dutcher. In addition, he leaves 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; as well as nieces Sandra Brown and Marianne Kingston. Ozzie was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, and was a retired employee of the Binghamton Psychiatric Center and Visions Federal Credit Union. He was known by many for his fun loving pranks and infectious laugh. The family will receive friends at J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street, Johnson City, Thursday from 9 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral service officiated by Rev. Art Penird. Burial will follow at the Vestal Hills Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Endwell Christian Union Church. Ozzie loved baseball. Now, he's home. SAFE!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 26, 2019
