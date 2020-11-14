1/1
Lorisa B. Bates
Lorisa B. Bates

Candor, New York - Lorisa B. Bates, 33, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. Lorisa is survived by her husband, Brad Bates; two children, Grady and McKenna Bates; her parents, George and Janice Thomas; five siblings and their spouses, Keri and Chris Teribury, Erin Thomas, Nick and Leslie Thomas, Nate and Jessica Thomas, Luke and Brie Thomas; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Lorisa was loved by all who knew her and will be remembered for her ability to light up any room she was in with her smile and loud and contagious laugh. She was a daughter of Christ and very active in her faith community. Lorisa had a love of teaching and taught with the Candor Elementary School and Woodward Mill Elementary School, Gwinnett County, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday Evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 8 Church St., Candor. Please Note: All State Required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Private services will be held with Live Streaming at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com. at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Lorisa's memory to the Candor Booster Club, Attn: Athletic Department, 1 Academy St., Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Lorisa's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
