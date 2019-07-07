|
Lorraine J. Dempsey
Johnson City - Lorraine J. Dempsey, 82, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 1, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Facility. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James M. Dempsey; parents, Wellington and Virginia Dann; brother Merlin (Mildred) Dann and sister-in-law, Grace Dann. Lorraine is survived by one son, Michael F. (Alaina) Dempsey; two grandsons, Patrick (Ilze) and Erik Dempsey; brothers, Raymond (Margaret) Dann, Duane (Lois) Dann, Laverne Dann; sister, Linda (Bill) Fitzhugh and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine retired from Wilson Memorial Hospital with over 44 years of service, 23 of those years as head nurse. She is reunited with her traveling companion, Joan Ganow. Lorraine will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother; she was devoted to her grandsons. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Everling Boarding Home for Adults for their excellent care over the past year. Lorraine loved animals, especially her cats; donations in her memory may be made to the BC Humane Society, www.bchumanesoc.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019