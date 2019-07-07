Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Dempsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine J. Dempsey


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine J. Dempsey Obituary
Lorraine J. Dempsey

Johnson City - Lorraine J. Dempsey, 82, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 1, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Facility. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James M. Dempsey; parents, Wellington and Virginia Dann; brother Merlin (Mildred) Dann and sister-in-law, Grace Dann. Lorraine is survived by one son, Michael F. (Alaina) Dempsey; two grandsons, Patrick (Ilze) and Erik Dempsey; brothers, Raymond (Margaret) Dann, Duane (Lois) Dann, Laverne Dann; sister, Linda (Bill) Fitzhugh and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine retired from Wilson Memorial Hospital with over 44 years of service, 23 of those years as head nurse. She is reunited with her traveling companion, Joan Ganow. Lorraine will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother; she was devoted to her grandsons. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Everling Boarding Home for Adults for their excellent care over the past year. Lorraine loved animals, especially her cats; donations in her memory may be made to the BC Humane Society, www.bchumanesoc.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now