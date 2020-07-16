Lorraine "Lori" N. (Verdi) Kabat
Binghamton - Lorraine "Lori" N. (Verdi) Kabat, 77, of Binghamton, NY, known for her ability to chitchat with anyone she crossed paths, passed away following a very brief and courageous battle with cancer on July 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Lori was born in Monticello, NY, and was predeceased by parents, Vincent James and Minnie Verdi, brother, Jack Verdi and grandson, Dominic Richard Lara. She is survived by her husband and soul mate of 56 years, Richard; her four children and their spouses, Vincent James "Jimmy" (Jill), John (Laurie), Nicole "CoCo" (Lou) Lara, and David (Kassie); her grandchildren that were her pride and joy: Jacob, Connor, Adriana, Sophia, Tyler, Nicholas, Anthony, Taylor, Lucas, Jacquelyn, Chase and Richard "Ricky"; Brother-in-Law James (Mary Ann) Kabat and Special Aunt, Mary (Iacovelli) Patrick. She was a dedicated and passionate employee for Broome-Tioga BOCES in the special needs education department (PALS). The time she spent with her "little angels", the loves of her life outside of her family, brought her profound happiness. Lori had a special gift, as she could make anyone feel comfortable and special. She was friendly, funny and compassionate. Her love for her family was everything to her and she instilled that notion into her kids and grandkids. Lori was immensely proud of her family and was an extremely selfless and caring Wife, Mom, Gramma, and Nana, who will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She leaves the family countless memories of her in the kitchen, preparing a feast for one or the entire family, whether they were hungry or not. Lori's kitchen was always open. She enjoyed feeding the family, making certain anyone that did not have control over their will power, would leave the table a little overstuffed. Her lasagna and meatballs will especially be missed by all. Lori could always be found cheering and supporting her children and grandchildren at the local athletic fields, concerts and theatre. "Wings on your feet" was one of her many sayings familiar to her entire family, and one the grandkids heard prior to the many games, theatre performances or other activities they participated. Weekends with Richard and the family at the lake house in Old Forge, NY brought endless gratification. Watching her children and especially her grandchildren making memories together, was the pinnacle of happiness at the end of the day. Long boat rides and a good book also made her very happy. At the lake, Lori forged a dear friendship with Judy Butler, with whom she enjoyed sharing many conversations and laughs. She was the best. Rest in Peace, Mom. We all love and miss you.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Wilson Hospital South Tower 3 & 5, the CVICU, as well as the main lobby Security Team, for their compassion, love and care they provided to Lori and the entire family during her brief stay. Per Lori's request, a private service will be held for her immediate family. Expressions of sympathy in Lori's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriner's Hospital
. Arrangements made by MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 Clinton St., Binghamton, New York.