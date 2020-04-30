Lorraine Rolande Montanari
Endicott - July 23, 1939 ~ April 24, 2020
Lorraine Rolande Montanari, 80, of Endicott, NY, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 from a long battle with cancer.
Lorraine was born July 23, 1939 in Grand Falls, NB Canada to the late Leo and Annie Levesque.
Lorraine had a passion for dancing and could light up a room with her energy. She loved to travel and enjoyed many outdoor activities such as walking, bike riding, cross country skiing, and spending time with her pride and joy Jayce. She will always be fondly remembered as always being the life of the party by her family and friends. Lorraine was an active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, the Elks Lodge and the Red Hat Society.
She worked in the cafeteria system at Union Endicott High School until her retirement in 2001. She enjoyed being able to interact with the students and saw them as her own children, often referring to them as her sweeties.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine is preceeded in death by her husband Ronald R. Montanari; five brothers, Oscar Levesque, Richard Levesque, Enoil Levesque, Roger Levesque, Lucien Levesque; three sisters, Anita Cote, Eleanor Bourgoin and Lenora Mercure.
She is survived by one son, Michael Montanari of Little River, SC; one daughter, Debra Montanari of Myrtle Beach, SC; two brothers, Lionel Levesque of Edmundston, NB Canada and Leo Levesque of Vancouver, BC Canada; four sisters, Therese Levesque of Edmundston, NB Canada, Joyce Bellefleur of Edmundston, NB Canada, Yvette Martin of Vancouver, BC Canada and Albertine Levesque of Grandfalls, NB Canada; one grandson, Corey Henderson of Endicott, NY.
A private service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to one of the following:
American Cancer Society, Broome County Chapter, www.cancer.org, 204 Washington Ave, 3rd Fl , Suites 5 and 6 Endicott, NY 13760.
The American Heart Assosiaction, www.heart.org, 59 Court St., Binghamton, NY 13901.
Burroughs Funeral Home (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.