Lorraine WelchHarpursville - Lorraine J. Welch of Harpursville; born in Johnson City. Lorraine was 79 years, 9 months, 25 days, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital 5/14/20 with her husband at her side. She was predeceased by Walter and Anne Mydlo, parents; James Welch II, son.She is survived by Her devoted husband of 63 years James B. Welch; her daughter Luanne Welch; her grandsons Jeffery Burdick and Robert Brill Jr, her great-grandson's Caleb Brill, Brady and Grayson Burdick, her best friend and sister Michaelene Smith and her husband Robert, her brother Thomas Mydlo and his wife Ann, her sister-in-law Dawn Reap, 19 nieces and nephews, many great nieces, nephews and special friends.Lorraine was the wife of a military veteran and member of the American Legion Post 357; Although she dropped out of high school to marry the love of her life, she earned her GED and went on to earn her degree in Business Administration. She was an analyst and retired from Paradyne/AT&T. Lorraine was an award-winning bowler and was known to catch some pretty big catfish. She loved to go on cruises and travel around the country on road trips with her husband. Lorraine and her sister Michaelene were avid bingo players and frequented Las Vegas on "girl trips". Lorraine and her husband spent 26 yrs. in Seminole, FL. Those who knew and loved her will miss Lorraine.Due to today's circumstances, the family requests you light a candle in her honor and say prayers for the family.