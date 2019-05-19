|
Louis A. Burdick
Binghamton - Louis A. Burdick of Luke's Antiques, Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY joined his parents, James and Carmen Burdick, along with his oldest brother, James D. Burdick, in Heaven with Jesus on May 15, 2019. Lou leaves behind his brothers, J. Rick (Lisa), Wade (Lenore), John (Tracy), Gary (Francine), Patrick (Barbara), Len (Suzette), and only sister Carmelita (Kirk) Ventiquattro. Special thanks goes out to the angel nurses and wonderful friends who helped Louie and his family through this difficult time. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family, and a celebration of Lou's life with his friends will follow at a later date. In memory of Louie, please consider a donation to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 19, 2019