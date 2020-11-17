Louis EvangelistiBinghamton - Louis Evangelisti, 95 of Binghamton, NY, passed away at Good Shepherd Village, Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in Sezze Italy March 26, 1925 and emigrated to the United States in 1933. He was predeceased by his wife Pauline (Shupa), parents Paul and Domenica, brother Joseph, and numerous in-laws. Louis is survived by a son Robert (Joan), daughter Nancy, granddaughter Anne (Adam) Levinstein, great grandchildren, Rachel, Joseph and Samuel, brother Carlo (Lucille), sister in law, Jane (Shupa) VanDervort, brothers in law, Frederick Shupa and Albert "Ott" Shupa, and numerous nieces and nephews.He graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, was a Lieutenant (j.g.) in the US Navy, was enrolled in the Naval V-12 flight program during World War II, retired from Singer Link, and taught mechanical drawing at SUNY Broome. He was an avid golfer and an accomplished billiard player.Due to COVID-19 precautions, burial in Cavalry Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.