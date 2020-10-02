1/1
Louis F. Kitchner Iii
Louis F. Kitchner III

Louis F. Kitchner III, age 78, of Florida and Windsor, NY passed September 16, 2020; after a long and courageous battle with severe health issues. Lou was predeceased by his parents, five sisters, one brother, two brother in-laws, his daughter Renee, and grandson Brian. Lou is survived by his wife, of thirty-three years, Diane (Conrad). His children: Louis IV, Brenda, Lloyd (Karen), Craig (Sarah), and Laura (Steve). He is survived by his eleven grandchildren, his sister Martha, his in-laws Doug (Sandi), Lori, Deb, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lou served his country as a Marine. He was a wise pastor, a loving husband, and a beloved father and grandfather. He lived each day with a strong purpose to serve the Lord. He was an associate pastor, deacon, and trustee at Bethel Chapel in Harpursville, NY. He also worked for the NYS Mental Health System. He enjoyed horseshoes, cards, and especially spending time with his family. He impacted many lives and leaves a void that cannot be filled.

Calling hours will be held October 9, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 pm with a celebration of life service to be held October 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm, both at Bethel Chapel 3486 route 79 Harpursville, NY. The 1:00 service will be live on Bethel Chapel's Facebook page.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2020.
