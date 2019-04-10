|
Louis Harasta
Endicott - Louis Harasta, 89 of Endicott, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, John Harasta and Teresa (Misik); his brother, John Harasta, Jr.; his brothers-in-law, Albert, Tony and Joseph Klima. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary; his sons, Joe (Cathy), Mark (Robin), Lou (Julie), Steve (Andrea), Michael; his grandchildren, Lindsey, Valarie, Tyler, Evan, Logan, Shannon, Kevan and Stephanie; his great-granddaughter, Genevieve. He was a Lieutenant with the Village of Endicott Fire Department and an employee of the IBM Country Club until his retirement. He was a member of C.S.A. and the Moravian Club. Lou was a quiet man that was devoted to his family. He loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. A Funeral Mass will be offered, Friday at 12:00 Noon at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. The family will receive friends at St. Joseph's Church on Friday from 10:30 AM until 11:45 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019