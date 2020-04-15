Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Louis J. Lenkiewicz


1959 - 2020
Louis J. Lenkiewicz Obituary
Louis J. Lenkiewicz

Johnson City - Louis J. Lenkiewicz, 61, of Johnson City, NY passed peacefully at his home on Monday, April 13, 2020. Louie "Tyke" was born March 19, 1959, was predeceased by his parents Louis L Lenkiewicz and Ruth (Gehres) Lenkiewicz. He was also predeceased by his brother, Norman "Corky" Paden and sister Marian (Paden) Dougherty both of Florida.

Louie is survived by his sister Helinka Lenkiewicz who will miss him terribly. He is also survived by his nephews Tony & Ricky Paden, Earl L Walker, and niece Robin Paden, as well as cousins and friends. Louie was also loved and will be missed by Jennifer Struble, his caretaker & companion of decades.

Louie suffered a debilitating accident shortly after high school which left him a quadriplegic and altered his life. Although he was mobility impaired for the majority of his life, his loyal and dedicated friends remained by his side until his passing.

Due to the current health crisis, private Funeral Services will be held. Rev. Corey S. Van Kuren will officiate. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Town of Maine.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
