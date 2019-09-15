|
|
Louis J. Salvato
Binghamton - Salvato, Louis Joseph, 91, born and raised in Susquehanna, PA went to be with his deceased family and friends on September 11, 2019 after a short illness.
Louis is predeceased by his parents Aniello and Rose Salvato; Alice Henehan Salvato, Wife of 55 years; infant son Dennis; daughter Deborah Wilson and grandson Benjamin Wilson. Siblings Elizabeth Turnbull Whitney, Genevieve Sassani and Anna Salvato. Louis is survived by his wonderful daughters Denise Salvato and Rosanne West; grandchildren Angelica West, Adam and Chelsea West; great grandchildren Alice Rose and Wyatt West, Mary and Carl Tanner; Sister M. Rosella Salvato I.H. M.; several nieces and nephews. Louis was a Korean War Veteran, 60 year member of the American Legion Post 1645, employed for 35 years by G. A. F. Anitec, now known as International Paper. He was an HO model train enthusiast and collector. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at St. Paul's Church, Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY at 8:30a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton NY 13903 and , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019