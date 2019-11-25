|
|
Louis P. Pompeii
Johnson City - Louis P. Pompeii, 94, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 at the NYS Veterans Home at Oxford. He is predeceased by his wife Helen; parents Anthony and Margaret Pompeii; siblings Mary (Nicholas) Parisella, Peter (Jane) Pompeii, William (Vera) Pompeii, Mabel (Nicholas) Kocan, Frances (John) Williams, Theresa (Frank) Filetto; and nephew Bob Kocan. He is survived by 14 nieces and nephews and many other family members whom he loved dearly. Lou was a member of St. James Church, American Legion Post 80, National Association of Federal Employees and a Veteran of the US Army serving in World War II. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at the NYS Veterans Home at Oxford for the love and compassion shown to our Uncle Lou. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 8:30am until 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am at the Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford in Lou's memory. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco with the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019