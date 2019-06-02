Services
Binghamton - Louis S. Dellario, 95, passed away on May 31, 2019 at the Syracuse V.A. Medical Center. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Naomi. He is survived by his loving daughters, Debbie (Jim) and Gina (Ed). He had one grandson, James and one great-grandson, Anthony. He was a veteran of WWII. He worked as an electric motor repairman for many years. He was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Binghamton. Louis and Naomi spent many years doing various volunteer work in Broome County. He enjoyed listening to polka music, playing cards, horse racing and watching the TV show Gunsmoke. He was also a lifelong New York Yankees fan. His special smile, kindness, gentleness and soft-spoken manner will always be remembered by his daughters who loved him dearly. Private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 2 to June 3, 2019
