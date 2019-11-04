|
|
Louise A. Anderson
Binghamton - Louise A. Anderson, 92, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Harley "Andy" Anderson, parents Acquilino & Rose Martinichio, siblings John, Ernest, Irene & Anthony and her special companion Tony DiOrio.
She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law Joseph & Sarah Anderson and grandchildren Blake and Nicholas and son Thomas Anderson & Colleen and grandchildren Ryan & Derek; several nieces, nephews and cousins including a special niece Vicki. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. The burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019