Louise A. Evans
Chenango Bridge - Louise A. Evans 92, of Chenango Bridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 25, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Albert A. Evans; parents John and Anna Allen; granddaughters Denise Flood and Michelle Wallace; two brothers John and George Allen. She is survived by her children Gail Flood(Mike Pratt), David (Laura) Evans; special nephew Robert Allen; grandchildren Marylouise Flood, Misty (Tim) Perkins, Nicole (Eric) Anthony; brother Tom (Betsy) Allen; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Louise retired from Universal Instruments, was a long time member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, and she was a member of the Iris Society. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and baking. Louise was a very loving person who cared deeply for all her friends and family. She will be dearly missed. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Vestal Park Nursing Center for their loving and compassionate care. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 until 6pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 6pm with Rev. Mark Giroux officiating. A Committal Service will be held at 10am on Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery's upper section.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019