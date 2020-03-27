Services
Louise A. Klim


1944 - 2020
Louise A. Klim Obituary
Great Bend, PA - Louise A. Klim, 75, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior on March 26, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Hugh and Hazel Singer. Louise was predeceased by a grandson, Richard Watt Jr.; siblings, Roger Singer, Susan Henry, and Betty Monaco. Louise is survived by her three children, Carol (Lamar) Barnes, Richard (Denise) Klim, and Sharon (Chris) Gorick; seven grandchildren; and several great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Rockefeller, Lloyd (Jean) Singer, Clara Smith, Doris Henry, Lucy (Dale) Hanscom, Gerald Singer, Donald (Diane) Singer, Lois (Doug) Kulac, David Singer, Arthur Singer, Howard Singer, Martha Goff, Dawn Stallings, and Mark Singer; sister-in-law, Clara Singer; brother-in-law, Ronald Henry; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Louise was an active member of the Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church and of the Hallstead Fire Company. She enjoyed family reunions, get togethers, BINGO, and collecting angels. Louise was an example of a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and in-law children very much. Louise was proud of her family and all their accomplishments. "Fly high with the Angels mom, we love you and will miss you!" A memorial service will be held at a later date. At her request, she will be placed with her parents and sister in West Cemetery, Brooklyn, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Download Now