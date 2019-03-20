Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Vestal United Methodist Church
328 Main St.
Vestal, NY
Burial
Following Services
Vestal Park Cemetery
Louise A. Koger

Louise A. Koger Obituary
Louise A. Koger

Vestal - Louise A. Koger, 87 years old of Vestal, NY, went to Heaven on March 16, 2019. Left behind to grieve is her devoted husband of 65 years, Karl Koger, her loving children; Scott (Elaine), of TN, her daughter Nancy, of Endicott, NY, and her daughter, Beth, of SC, her grandchildren; Andrea, Jenna, Michael and Cassie, her great grandchildren; Emma & Parker, her brother-in-law, Lyle Koger, of Indiana, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She comforted us by saying she had lived a good, long life. She was an incredibly strong and talented woman who was devoted to her faith. She spent countless hours volunteering for her Church. She made beautiful Ukrainian Easter Eggs. Later on she excelled at Rug Hooking the old fashion way. They are stunning. We will miss her deeply. Friends are invited to join us in celebrating her life on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St. Vestal, NY 13850. Burial will be behind the church in Vestal Park Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019
