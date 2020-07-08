Louise Abrahamsen



Louise Abrahamsen, 92, died peacefully in her sleep Sun July 5th, at Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease, in Atlanta. She suffered with vascular dementia for 11 years. She leaves behind a daughter, Lois, son, Paul, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She had been a resident of Vestal, NY prior to moving to Atlanta to be with her daughter. She loved being a nurse at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY. She believed in the power of exercise. She was an avid bicyclist, swimmer, and walker into her eighties. She was an active participant in the Southern Tier Bicycle Club. One of her favorite sayings was, "Lotion is motion." There will be no funeral or memorial services. She will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered over the ocean which she so loved. We will miss her.









