Louise Avis Bystrickly
Concord - Formerly of Vestal, Louise Avis Bystricky, 86, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at her residence in Concord, NC.
Born March 27, 1933, in Endicott, NY Louise was the daughter of the late Floyd and Doris Avis and Anna and Basil Casselberry.
Louise was predeceased by her husband Joseph Bystricky, her daughter Susan Bystricky Myrto and her brother Russell Avis. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Bystricky (George) Oxx of Concord, NC, her grandchildren Danielle (Laird) Creighton of England, Shawna (Matt) Moody, Stacy (Tim) Carlson, Kyle Oxx, Heather Myrto and Samantha Myrto, all living in NC and her great-grandchildren Alex and Ella Creighton, Teagan and Harper Moody and Mallory, Wyatt and Gavin Carlson. She is also survived by her sister, Jacqueline (Richard) Stackhouse, her brother Richard (Victoria) Avis, sister-in-law Joan Avis, son-in-law Glenn Myrto and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Living most of her life in Vestal, Louise was a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Endicott for over 65 years. She volunteered as an usher at both the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts and the Binghamton Forum Theater and was an active member of the Endicott Women's Club and the Antique Society. Louise enjoyed traveling with her husband, going out to lunch with her friends and spending time with her family whom she adored.
Louise, or Mommom as she was affectionately called by her family, moved to Concord, NC last year to be closer to her loved ones.
The family would like to thank the staff at Morningside Assisted Living for the loving care she received there.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Endicott, NY.
Expression of sympathy in her name can be made to St. Paul's Memorial Fund, 200 Jefferson Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Bystricky family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020