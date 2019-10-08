|
Louise B. Mitchell
Vestal - Louise B. Mitchell, 91, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Covington, PA on March 23, 1928, the daughter of Jacob and Frances Frederick Bogaczyk. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert Mitchell, and survived by her daughter, Sharon (Will) Tracz, Owego, NY; and sons, Tom (Joan) Mitchell, Deep Creek, MD and Rob (Susan) Mitchell, Portland, ME; 8 grandchildren: Matthew (Wendy Chan) Tracz, Shannon (Jeremy) Dahl, Meghan (Robert Holliman) Mitchell, Nick (Cate) Tracz, Megan (Matt Mendell) Tracz, Nicole (Matt) Whalen, Natalie (John) Nicosia and Veronica Mitchell; 10 great-grandchildren: Owen and Vanessa Dahl, James and Caleb Little, Parks and Elliott Holliman, Rylee and Zella Tracz, Ava Tracz and Jasper Whalen; her sister, Martha Bastian, and her brother, Tom Bogaczyk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louise grew up on her family's farm and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class in 1945 and also worked at her brother's grocery store in Covington. Once married, she moved to Little Meadows, PA and then in 1955 to Apalachin, NY where she lived for 61 years and raised her family and was active in the community. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family hosting many holiday celebrations and playing numerous card games. She spent her last three years living at the Hearth at Castle Gardens in Vestal where she enjoyed playing bridge, bingo, and visiting with her many friends there.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Church, Apalachin, NY. The family will receive family and friends at the church prior to the mass from 1:30-3:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827 www.tcrm.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019