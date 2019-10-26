|
Louise E. Zlock-Skok
Louise E. Zlock-Skok 88 years, passed away peacefully with her son by her side at her home on Monday, October 21, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Milo Zlock and John Skok, her parents, Konrad and Theresa (Ruzicka) Prochaska and was last survivor of nine siblings.
She is survived by two sons, Conrad (Barbara) Zlock and Curtis Zlock, three grandchildren, Kyle, Spencer, and Meredith, two great grandchildren, Sydney and Aiden, many nieces, nephews and cousins and a special family friend, Linda.
She was a licensed beautician and owner of Louise's Beauty Salon for over fifty years.
She loved her family, customers and friends, cooking Slovak ethnic foods, dancing polkas, sewing, quilting and crocheting. She was a very energetic person.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-6pmat the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, Inc., 326 Prospect St. Binghamton. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at the convenience of the family at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louise's memory to either the Southern Tier the , 401 Hayes Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. Louise was a survivor of breast cancer.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019