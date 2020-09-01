1/1
Louise (Bertha) Fredenburg
(Bertha) Louise Fredenburg

Sebring, FL - (Bertha) Louise Mitchell Fredenburg went to be with her Lord, August 28, 2020, with her loving husband, Philip, by her side. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage in October. She was predeceased by her parents (Louis) Benton & Rachael Mitchell, and a brother Louis Mitchell Jr. She is survived by her brothers Benson (Grace) Mitchell, and James (Jurrena) Mitchell. Also her children, Deborah Fredenburg, Paul (Robbin) Fredenburg, David (Sue) Fredenburg, Cheryl (Deloit) LaBar, Anne (Mark) Pennay, 15 grandchildren, and 6 great grand children. Louise was a nurses aide until she married and stayed home to raise her family. A graveside service to be held on Friday, September 4th, 2020 @ 1:30 PM, at Vestal Hills Memorial Park for family and friends.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park
