CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
Louise H. Kent

Louise H. Kent Obituary
Louise H. Kent

Sidney - Louise H. Kent 93 of Sidney passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Valley View Manor Nursing Facility in Norwich.

She was born April 17, 1926, daughter of the late Lewis and Katherine (Hoyt) Howard in Ashland, NY

Louise married William H. Kent, Jr. on July 14, 1946, in the Sidney United Methodist Church. He predeceased her on December 24, 1995.

Louise owned and operated Kent's in Sidney for many years. She had a great love for sewing and quilting. She enjoyed her summers spent at the Lakehouse in Guilford. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by: Son and daughter-in-law - Gary and Pamela Kent, Guilford

Granddaughter, Candice (Tim) Brown, Castle Creek, Grandson, Chet (Lori) Kent, Middletown, NJ. Great Grandchildren, Ella, Everett, Molly, Lily and Paisley Brother - Robert Lawyer, Albany

She was also predeceased by Son William H. Kent, III.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Guilford United Methodist Church PO Box 89 Guilford, NY 13780

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.landersfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
