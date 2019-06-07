|
Louise Haines Guley
Tucson, AZ - Louise Haines Guley of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Binghamton, New York, died peacefully in North Carolina on June 4. She left with the love of family at her bedside. Louise was in her 88th year. She was predeceased by her parents and her five siblings (Hannah, Frank, George, Bill, and Rosemary). She joins them, and most importantly her beloved husband of 56 years, Paul, who passed a decade ago.
Louise and Paul raised three children, Paul (Sharon) of Elon, North Carolina, Tim of Tucson, Arizona, and Anne of Canastota, New York. Sharing in this loss are two grandsons, Patrick (Natalie) Guley and Kevin (Kimberly) Guley. Louise was fortunate to see two great grandchildren, Elowyn and Graham Haines Guley, begin their journeys.
Louise was a voracious reader, an astute follower of politics and she always cheered for "The Irish." She was involved with a number of organizations and held a variety of jobs. But what she was best at was also what she considered most important - being a wife and mother. Her legacy will be the loving home she and Paul provided for their family and friends.
Louise was a member of Our Lady of the Desert Church, Tucson, Arizona, and St. James Church, Johnson City, New York. Memorials will be planned for future dates.
Please remember her by contributing to a cause dear to you or simply smiling and doing something kind for someone.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 7, 2019