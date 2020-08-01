Louise M. Davis
Conklin, NY - Louise M. Davis,98, passed awayThursday July 30, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her first husband, Elmer F. Portz, and her second husband of 41 years, George; and her son, Gary Portz. She is survived by; two daughters, Judy (Wally) Frear, Vicki Portz; her stepdaughter Candy (Bob) Russell; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Portz; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Louise worked for Eureka Tent in Conklin retiring in the early 80's. She and George enjoyed many years at Goose Bay Campgrounds in the Thousand Islands and their winter homes in Florida.
At her request there will be no memorial services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.savagefs.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.